Ironwood Drive closed next week due to water service line repair

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert you need to prepare for next week.

On Monday, Ironwood Drive from Rockne to Dorwood drives will be closed to repair a water service line.

Northbound traffic will detour east on Corby Boulevard, north on hickory road, then west on Edison Road before rejoining Ironwood Drive.

Southbound traffic will detour west on Edison Road to South Bend Avenue, south on Twyckenham Drive to Corby Boulevard.

The anticipated reopening date is next Friday.

