Irish freshman guard Alasia Hayes opts out for remainder of season

She averaged 2.0 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from the field.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame women’s basketball freshman guard Alasia Hayes has decided to opt out of the rest of the season due to COVID-19.

She made this decision before the Louisville game on February 7th. The news was confirmed by 16 News Now.

Hayes saw action in 13 games this season. She averaged 2.0 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from the field.

