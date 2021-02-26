Irish freshman guard Alasia Hayes opts out for remainder of season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame women’s basketball freshman guard Alasia Hayes has decided to opt out of the rest of the season due to COVID-19.

She made this decision before the Louisville game on February 7th. The news was confirmed by 16 News Now.

Hayes saw action in 13 games this season. She averaged 2.0 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from the field.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.