Indiana reports 33 more COVID-19 deaths, 963 more cases Friday

Statewide, 781 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, 781 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 33 more COVID-19 deaths and 963 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 781 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,098 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 660,071 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 1,109 new cases were reported. 889 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths and 1,019 new cases were reported. 886 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 44 more coronavirus deaths and 716 new cases were reported. 873 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 824 new cases were reported. 878 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 29,796 (+76) cases and 510 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,331 (+25) cases and 412 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,739 (+8) cases and 196 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,539 (+9) cases and 108 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,414 (+8) cases and 104 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,407 (+2) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,872 (+3) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,779 (+2) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,065 (+1) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

