Illinois Tollway permanently eliminates cash payments

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The days of paying cash on the Illinois Tollway are gone forever.

The tollway announced Thursday it’s permanently eliminating cash toll collections and will accept only I-Pass, E-ZPass or online payments.  

Customers unable to pay online can pay by check or money order.

The move comes nearly a year after the tollway suspended cash tolls in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The tollway also says it will begin a program in May to help low-income drivers by waiving deposits on I-PASS transponders and adding $20 in tolls to people with household incomes up to 2 1/2 times the poverty line.

