Hoosier Lottery returns billions to state

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Since the first Hoosier Lottery ticket was sold in 1989, more than $6 billion has been returned to the State of Indiana.

16 News Now’s Lauren Moss/Terry McFadden recently Zoomed with Hoosier Lottery’s executive director.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been more than 30 years since that first Scratch-off ticket was sold. We’re so proud of the more than $6 billion the Hoosier Lottery has given back to Indiana over the last 30 years, including money to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund and to local police and firefighter pensions. None of this is possible without the support of our players and retailers across the state. We’re very thankful,” says Sarah M. Taylor.

And some exciting news: Hoosier Lottery is introducing the new loaded scratch-off tickets, for $1, $2, $5 and $10!

You can win prizes from $50 to $2,000. Go grab one today and good luck!

