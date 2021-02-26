‘Homebound Hoosier Program’ works to get more seniors vaccinated

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Department of Homeland Security is teaming up with local health departments to get more seniors vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced a new initiative called the “Homebound Hoosier Program.”

“The pandemic has been secluding for most, I can only imagine for those who are restricted to their homes,” said Robin Vida, St. Joe County Health Department.

Eligible individuals include those who are homebound, over the age of 60 and have not yet received a vaccine.

Suzie Krill is one of the many EMS personnel giving vaccines to seniors.

“It was very emotional for the gentleman I did,” Krill said. “He is excited to get the shot so he can hug grandkids and see his kids. It will be a relief for he and his wife and family.”

She says that short visit can not only help a seniors physical health, but mental health.

“It is lonely during the pandemic, hanging out is interesting and it’s fun to know your neighbors,” Krill said.

This exciting effort to get more Hoosiers vaccinated is encouraging, but health officials say we can’t let our guards down just yet.

“We see the light shine brighter,” Vida said. “We’re closer to the finish line but we have to stay diligent in our practices.”

