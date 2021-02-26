Gov. Holcomb directs half-staff flags in honor of corrections officer
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in LaPorte County to be flown at half-staff on Sunday in honor of Indiana Department of Corrections Officer Lieutenant Eugene Lasco.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset.
Governor Holcomb is also asks businesses and residents in LaPorte county to lower their flags to half-staff in memory of the lieutenant.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.