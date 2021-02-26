Advertisement

Gagner’s hat trick leads Red Wings past Predators 5-2

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Sam Gagner scored three goals, ending a 17-game drought that lasted nearly a year, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 5-2.

Luke Glendening and Adam Erne also scored for Detroit, which set a season high for goals.

Jonathan Bernier made 37 saves, improving to 11-5-0 in 18 career games against Nashville.

Mikael Granlund and Erik Haula scored for the Predators.

Gagner snapped a 2-all tie at 9:58 of the third period.

He spun into the right circle and fired the puck, which banked off goaltender Pekka Rinne’s right skate and into the net.

