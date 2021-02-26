Gagner’s hat trick leads Red Wings past Predators 5-2

DETROIT (AP) - Sam Gagner scored three goals, ending a 17-game drought that lasted nearly a year, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 5-2.

Luke Glendening and Adam Erne also scored for Detroit, which set a season high for goals.

Jonathan Bernier made 37 saves, improving to 11-5-0 in 18 career games against Nashville.

Mikael Granlund and Erik Haula scored for the Predators.

Gagner snapped a 2-all tie at 9:58 of the third period.

He spun into the right circle and fired the puck, which banked off goaltender Pekka Rinne’s right skate and into the net.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/25/2021 10:30:18 PM (GMT -5:00)