Friday sunshine with a warming trend through the weekend

After patchy morning fog Friday morning, lots of sunshine will fill the skies with temperatures warming!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Waking up to clear skies and a few patchy areas of fog. It is still very chilly across Michiana with temperatures in the upper teens to lowers 20s. We warm up through the afternoon hitting a high of 43 with full sunshine. A few clouds will move in as we approach sunset.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds after dinner with everyone seeing the chance for some light rain showers overnight and into Saturday morning. Not much rain expected but enough to make things a little damp. Otherwise mostly cloudy and chilly hitting a low of 34.

SATURDAY: The warming trend continues after a few light showers in the early morning. Clouds begin to clear by the early afternoon and sunshine will warm us into the upper 40s to near 50! Much different than just one week ago. High of 49.

SUNDAY: A chance of a few morning showers will allow cloud cover to linger throughout the day. We will still see some peaks of sunshine Sunday with the warming trend continuing! Temperatures will rise into the lower 50s to end the weekend. High of 52.

LONGE RANGE: A dry pattern to start March with a mixture of clouds and sun and mild temperatures. Things look to cool off a bit heading later next week with chances for some rain and or snow showers. Nothing major to track over the next 10 days, and no arctic air to be found! Happy Friday Michiana!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, February 25th

Thursday’s High: 40

Thursday’s Low: 23

Precipitation: 0.00″

