Advertisement

Family Christian Development Center holds open house for renovated building

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Family Christian Development Center in Nappanee held an open house to celebrate its newly renovated building.

The center has provided assistance to families in the Nappanee and Wakarusa communities since its inception in 1996.

Best known for the food pantry, the center also provides a clothing closet, medication assistance, child immunizations, and rent and utility assistance.

“We’d like to just say, welcome. We want anyone to feel comfortable coming in our doors, and we don’t want them to feel like this is charity. But we’re here just to love them and help them succeed in life,” says Lisa Orn with the center.

In a typical year, the center sees over 11,000 individual visits from those in the community in need of some type of help.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
Mishawaka High School
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Mishawaka High School
Woman dead after crashing into river
The Michigan State Attorney General is now issuing several Ferrellgas companies across the...
Michigan Attorney General issues Ferrellgas cease & desist letter after customer complaints
Owens is a 13-year veteran of the Goshen Police Department. A mug shot taken this week appears...
Goshen officer charged with strangulation, domestic battery

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
We'll share how one machine is helping reverse the organ shortage in America, in today's...
Medical Moment: Dead hearts brought back to life
Possible bad gas in Goshen at a Phillips 66.
Possible bad gas in Goshen causing costly car repairs
Hoosier Lottery
Hoosier Lottery returns billions to state