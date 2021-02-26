Family Christian Development Center holds open house for renovated building

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Family Christian Development Center in Nappanee held an open house to celebrate its newly renovated building.

The center has provided assistance to families in the Nappanee and Wakarusa communities since its inception in 1996.

Best known for the food pantry, the center also provides a clothing closet, medication assistance, child immunizations, and rent and utility assistance.

“We’d like to just say, welcome. We want anyone to feel comfortable coming in our doors, and we don’t want them to feel like this is charity. But we’re here just to love them and help them succeed in life,” says Lisa Orn with the center.

In a typical year, the center sees over 11,000 individual visits from those in the community in need of some type of help.

