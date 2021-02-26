Advertisement

Dickinson impresses as No. 3 Michigan routs No. 9 Iowa 79-57

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Hunter Dickinson gave Luka Garza fits around the basket, and Franz Wagner scored 21 points to lead No. 3 Michigan to a 79-57 victory over No. 9 Iowa.

The Wolverines passed yet another test against a highly ranked opponent after beating No. 4 Ohio State last weekend.

Dickinson more than held his own against Garza in a much-anticipated matchup of two standout big men.

Garza led the Hawkeyes with 16 points, but he shot 6 of 19 from the field.

Dickinson scored 14 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/25/2021 9:17:47 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
Mishawaka High School
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Mishawaka High School
Owens is a 13-year veteran of the Goshen Police Department. A mug shot taken this week appears...
Goshen officer charged with strangulation, domestic battery
Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Woman dead after crashing into river

Latest News

Kane’s 399th goal pushes Blackhawks past Blue Jackets 2-0
Head Coach Steven Reynolds Jr. is leading the Panthers in his seventh year of coaching with his...
All in the Family: Reynolds squad ready for state
All in the Family: Reynolds squad ready for state
All in the Family: Reynolds squad ready for state
Washington says they are all focused on the task at hand because they know with one more win,...
Washington Panthers prepare for 3A State Championship against Silver Creek