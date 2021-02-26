Dickinson impresses as No. 3 Michigan routs No. 9 Iowa 79-57

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Hunter Dickinson gave Luka Garza fits around the basket, and Franz Wagner scored 21 points to lead No. 3 Michigan to a 79-57 victory over No. 9 Iowa.

The Wolverines passed yet another test against a highly ranked opponent after beating No. 4 Ohio State last weekend.

Dickinson more than held his own against Garza in a much-anticipated matchup of two standout big men.

Garza led the Hawkeyes with 16 points, but he shot 6 of 19 from the field.

Dickinson scored 14 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/25/2021 9:17:47 PM (GMT -5:00)