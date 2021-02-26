Advertisement

Cemetery worker buried alive in New York grave mishap

A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on...
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A New York cemetery worker was buried alive Thursday morning while working inside a grave.

Rodwin Allicock, 42, of Coram, was leveling out the bottom of a 7-foot-deep grave at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai when the sides collapsed, burying him, WABC reported.

His co-workers’ attempts to dig him out were unsuccessful, and despite the rescue efforts of first responders from several agencies, Allicock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Suffolk County Police are investigating the fatal accident, the New York Post said.

The Long Island cemetery has been serving the New York metro area for more than 50 years.

