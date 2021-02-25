World War II sailor from Indiana identified

(WNDU) - A sailor from Indiana who was killed during World War II has finally been accounted for.

James Booe of Veedersburg was on the USS Oklahoma at the time of the attack on Pearl Harbor, resulting in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Booe.

His remains were buried with many unidentified crewmen in Honolulu, but in 2015, unknown remains were dug up for further analysis.

Scientists eventually used dental and other records to identify Booe’s remains.

He will be buried in his own plot in Honolulu on June 1.

