Advertisement

World War II sailor from Indiana identified

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - A sailor from Indiana who was killed during World War II has finally been accounted for.

James Booe of Veedersburg was on the USS Oklahoma at the time of the attack on Pearl Harbor, resulting in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Booe.

His remains were buried with many unidentified crewmen in Honolulu, but in 2015, unknown remains were dug up for further analysis.

Scientists eventually used dental and other records to identify Booe’s remains.

He will be buried in his own plot in Honolulu on June 1.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
Owens is a 13-year veteran of the Goshen Police Department. A mug shot taken this week appears...
Goshen officer charged with strangulation, domestic battery
Mishawaka High School
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Mishawaka High School
Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole

Latest News

In today's Medical Moment, how this tiny device helped a man's heart get stronger.
Medical Moment: World’s smallest pump gets even better
Immanuel Lutheran Preschool in Bridgman, Michigan just got some help with a $1,000 One School...
One School at a Time: Bridgman’s Immanuel Lutheran Preschool
Gray Television partners with Grand Ole Opry, Circle TV for charity
Gray Television partners with Grand Ole Opry, Circle TV for charity
The distribution is part of the retailer’s commitment to donate $1 million worth of turkeys...
Meijer donates turkeys through Food Bank of Northern Indiana
Cheer alums show west side pride
Cheer alums show west side pride