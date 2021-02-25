Woman dead after crashing into river

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman is dead after her car landed upside down in the Fawn River in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

The victim has been identified as Barbara Melinda Phillips, a 60-year-old from Mendon, Michigan.

From the Office of the Sheriff of St. Joseph County, Michigan:

Sheriff Mark A. Lillywhite reports that on 02/25/2021 at 0712 hours Deputies were dispatched to Constantine Rd just North of Mintdale Rd for a report of a car upside down in the river completely submerged. Deputies arrived to find the vehicle off of the bridge upside down in the Fawn River, completely submerged in about 7′ of water.

Constantine fire personnel donned Mustang suits and attempted to rescue the driver.

The driver was located and removed from the vehicle. The Driver was transported by Life care ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The Driver is identified as Barbara Melinda Phillips, 60, From Mendon MI

Phillips was driving a 2007 Jeep Liberty

Phillips was traveling North on Constantine road when for an unknown reason Phillips’ vehicle veered off the roadway to the left and hit the bridge retaining wall. Phillips vehicle then overturned and landed on its roof in the Fawn River. At this time it is unknown what caused Phillips’ vehicle to leave the roadway. The Crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene was the Constantine Fire department, Michigan State Police, Dive rescue, White Pigeon Fire. Constantine Police Department. Life care Ambulance, and Shears Wrecker

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.