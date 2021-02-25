Washington Panthers prepare for 3A State Championship against Silver Creek

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are just three days until the 3A Girls Basketball State Championship game in Indiana, as the Washington Panthers hope to win the program’s second state title ever.

“We’re at the end of February,” Washington girls head basketball coach Steven Reynolds Jr. said. “None of us has ever played basketball this long in the high school season. We are excited about the possibilities.”

The Panthers enjoyed their first Semi-State win since 2009 over the weekend, and were back in the gym hard at work on Tuesday.

“It’s been really great,” Washington senior forward Franny Galicia said. “We’ve been focusing and trying to go over our scouting report. It’s just been great.”

Washington says they are all focused on the task at hand because they know with one more win, they’ll be the state champs.

“It’s been very intense,” Washington junior guard Mila Reynolds said. “Very energetic with a lot of emotion and energy in the practice. We’re just all really excited.”

Washington will play Silver Creek in the state title game down at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday at 3:30 PM. You can watch the game on WHME.

The Panthers will also have a sendoff at the high school starting at 2 PM on Friday.

