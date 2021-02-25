Advertisement

Warriors use late run to pull away from Pacers, 111-107

But the Pacers looked rusty after taking an unexpected one-week break because of two postponed games.
By Associated Press
Feb. 24, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Stephen Curry scored 24 points, Draymond Green fell just short of a triple-double and the weary Golden State Warriors beat the Indiana Pacers 111-107 on Wednesday night. Green had 12 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals. The Warriors took control with a late 6-0 run to seal their second straight victory on a four-game trip. Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 24 points ,and Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 16 rebounds for his his 24th double-double of the season. But the Pacers looked rusty after taking an unexpected one-week break because of two postponed games.

