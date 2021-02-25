Still time to register for Logan Center ‘Green Dot Dash’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s still time to sign up for a raffle that benefits the annual Great Logan Nose-On Campaign.

Amid the pandemic, the annual fundraiser consists of raffle drawings with a $10 entry fee.

A numbered green dot sign is your ticket.

You must register and pay online by Saturday at noon. That’s when you also need to show up and pick up your sign.

Only 1,000 signs will be included in the raffle.

