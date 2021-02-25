Advertisement

Spectrum Health Lakeland down to 12 COVID patients

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County Health officials are giving an update on the pandemic.

Right now, the county is below a 5 percent positivity rate, and testing remains at a good level with several hundred tests per day.

More good news on the hospital front: There are only 12 COVID patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland.

Officials are crediting the community for following COVID guidelines.

“I guess I want to thank the community. When I’m out and about now I see a lot of people wearing masks and we here at the hospital we appreciate that. The team has been really stressed over the last couple of months and it’s nice to have this little bit of a breather to be able to get back to providing wellness care which we want to be able to do so definitely seeing those trends going in the right direction,” says the Berrien County Health Department.

On the vaccine front, 32,000 doses have been administered so far.

That’s about 17 percent of the county’s population of those 16 and older.

