Advertisement

Southgate Crossing holds weekly auction

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking for that perfect item for your home, you may just find it Thursday at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart.

The weekly auction takes place every Thursday from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m.

Hundreds of items will be auctioned off, including bikes, tents, kitchenware, and kids’ toys.

The auction director, Chad Leiby, says it is an event that many people missed because of the pandemic, so it’s great to have it back.

“I’ve been going to auctions since I’ve been four years old, with my family, or with my dad,” Leiby said. “And you know, I never thought that I’d actually run an auction. And I’ll tell you, it’s exciting.”

Admission is free, and COVID-19 protocols are enforced.

Southgate Crossing is located at 27751 County Road 26 in Elkhart.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owens is a 13-year veteran of the Goshen Police Department. A mug shot taken this week appears...
Goshen officer charged with strangulation, domestic battery
Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’
SBPD warns of police impersonators

Latest News

Woman dead after crashing into river
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
Frost developing along with freezing fog
Freezing fog causes delays and low visibility Thursday
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 2-25-21 First Alert Weather
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 2-25-21 First Alert Weather