Southgate Crossing holds weekly auction

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking for that perfect item for your home, you may just find it Thursday at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart.

The weekly auction takes place every Thursday from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m.

Hundreds of items will be auctioned off, including bikes, tents, kitchenware, and kids’ toys.

The auction director, Chad Leiby, says it is an event that many people missed because of the pandemic, so it’s great to have it back.

“I’ve been going to auctions since I’ve been four years old, with my family, or with my dad,” Leiby said. “And you know, I never thought that I’d actually run an auction. And I’ll tell you, it’s exciting.”

Admission is free, and COVID-19 protocols are enforced.

Southgate Crossing is located at 27751 County Road 26 in Elkhart.

