One School at a Time: Bridgman’s Immanuel Lutheran Preschool

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Even the littlest learners are adapting to pandemic protocols. Immanuel Lutheran Preschool in Bridgman, Michigan just got some help with a $1,000 One School at a Time grant from Martin’s Super Markets.

If you think preschool is all fun and games, think again. Olivia and Katie are both four years old. They have their favorite activities.

“I get to learn new things,” said Olivia.

“I like when we do our homework,” said Katie. “And our sight words.”

At Bridgman’s Immanuel Lutheran preschool, they mix fun with learning, even during a pandemic.

Teacher Sonja Churchill says the biggest challenges are distancing and face masks.

“At the beginning of the year, we didn’t have to wear facemasks,” explained Churchill. “And then it was just wear facemasks in the hallway. And then we had to wear them when we left the classroom every time when we go to chapel. And we have to wear them to the bathrooms now.”

Distancing can be tricky with little kids.

Churchill nominated her preschool for a Martin’s Super Markets One School at a Time grant to help pay for a new circle time rug where the kids will gather.

“Ours is pretty old and there’s not a specific spot for each kid to sit,” said Churchill. “So they’re kind of on top of each other. And we’ve been trying to do our best to do social distancing.”

Circle Time is a special time for the kids.

“We do our sight words and we do our calendar,” said Olivia.

“We do our music and our hundred days chart,” said Katie. “And we sing our goodbye song.”

The new rug will give them more space.

“So the one that we’re looking at getting is a lot bigger than the one we have and there’s actual squares. They will each have a square to sit on so it will define their personal space,” said Churchill.

Jim Grochowalski, better known as “Groucho,” is the manager at the Stevensville, Michigan Martin’s location. He was happy to give Immanuel Lutheran Preschool their One School award.

“It’s just amazing. You know I have two grandkids of my own,” said Grochowalski. “I’ve done this community stuff for 26 years now. It’s all about the smiles on these young kids faces.”

The money will come in handy, especially since the school was unable to hold their normal fundraisers.

“Besides the Circle Time carpet, we kind of asked the kids what they wanted, so we’re going to get bean bag chairs,” said Churchill. “We’re going to get a bunch of new STEM building activities for them because they love at this age to create and build things.”

If you would like to nominate your school for a Martin’s One School at a Time grant, click here.

