Nze lifts Butler past Seton Hall 61-52

Bryce Nze had 11 points and 13 rebounds to carry Butler to a 61-52 win over Seton Hall
Sunday's basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Eastern Illinois Panthers is postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.(wndu)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Bryce Nze had 11 points and 13 rebounds to carry Butler to a 61-52 win over Seton Hall. Jair Bolden had 16 points and Chuck Harris added 14 for Butler (8-13, 7-11 Big East Conference). The pair also had six rebounds apiece. Jared Rhoden had 14 points for the Pirates (13-10, 10-7). Sandro Mamukelashvili added 11 points. Shavar Reynolds, Jr. had nine points and six assists. Seton Hall scored a season-low 26 points in the second half.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

