Nze lifts Butler past Seton Hall 61-52

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Bryce Nze had 11 points and 13 rebounds to carry Butler to a 61-52 win over Seton Hall. Jair Bolden had 16 points and Chuck Harris added 14 for Butler (8-13, 7-11 Big East Conference). The pair also had six rebounds apiece. Jared Rhoden had 14 points for the Pirates (13-10, 10-7). Sandro Mamukelashvili added 11 points. Shavar Reynolds, Jr. had nine points and six assists. Seton Hall scored a season-low 26 points in the second half.

