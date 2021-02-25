Milder weekend on the way...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ANOTHER DAY WITH SUNSHINE! That’s 3 in a row, and for February, that’s pretty amazing. And it looks like we have another mostly sunny day on Friday. A system could bring showers (bit of ice?) Friday night, but warmer air comes in for the weekend. There is still a chance for a shower on Sunday, but mainly dry for us through the weekend. It does turn chillier early next week, and possibly colder later next week, but our normal highs are into the lower 40s by then...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cold again. Every puddle and slushy pile of snow will re-freeze. Low: 20, Wind: Calm

Friday: Areas of fog early, then sunny and mild. High: 43, Wind: SE 7-14

Friday night: Increasing clouds. Chance of showers (maybe ice in spots) overnight. Low: 32

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sunshine and milder. High: 49

