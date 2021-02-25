Advertisement

Milder weekend on the way...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ANOTHER DAY WITH SUNSHINE! That’s 3 in a row, and for February, that’s pretty amazing. And it looks like we have another mostly sunny day on Friday. A system could bring showers (bit of ice?) Friday night, but warmer air comes in for the weekend. There is still a chance for a shower on Sunday, but mainly dry for us through the weekend. It does turn chillier early next week, and possibly colder later next week, but our normal highs are into the lower 40s by then...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cold again. Every puddle and slushy pile of snow will re-freeze. Low: 20, Wind: Calm

Friday: Areas of fog early, then sunny and mild. High: 43, Wind: SE 7-14

Friday night: Increasing clouds. Chance of showers (maybe ice in spots) overnight. Low: 32

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sunshine and milder. High: 49

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
Owens is a 13-year veteran of the Goshen Police Department. A mug shot taken this week appears...
Goshen officer charged with strangulation, domestic battery
Mishawaka High School
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Mishawaka High School
Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 2-25-21 First Alert Weather
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 2-25-21 First Alert Weather
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Re-freezing at night...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast