Michigan reports 48* more COVID-19 deaths, 1,388 more cases Thursday

There have been 15,453 deaths and 585,352 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 15,453 deaths and 585,352 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 48* more COVID-19 deaths and 1,388 more cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced includes 30 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 1,245 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 34* more coronavirus deaths and 1,316 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 18 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths and 1,484* new cases were reported. (Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 20th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 742 per day.)

Friday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,193 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 214 (+1) deaths and 11,458 (+44) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 64 (+0) deaths and 3,973 (+10) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 84 (+0) deaths and 4,641 (+17) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

