Meijer donates turkeys through Food Bank of Northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Meijer donates nearly 5,000 turkeys to help families in need through the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

The distribution is part of the retailer’s commitment to donate $1 million worth of turkeys this month to food banks across the Midwest.

“You know, there’s so many people who have struggling during this pandemic. If you’re resources, your financial resources, are tight the first thing you’re going to give up is food. This is a way to help put some more food on tables for people who need it right now,” says Marijo Martinec with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

“You see the South Bend Cubs. You see Meijer. You see the Food Bank of Norther Indiana. It shows the difference in our community when we come together the impact that we can make, together,” says Jason Pursehouse, Meijer store director.

Approximately 2,000 turkeys were distributed at today’s event at Four Winds Field.

The remainder of the turkeys will be distributed in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.