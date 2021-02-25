Medical Moment: World’s smallest pump gets even better

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This man survived not one, but two heart attacks.

In today’s Medical Moment, how this tiny device helped his own heart get stronger.

Here’s a sobering stat to think about this Heart Month: every 40 seconds in the U.S., someone has a heart attack.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, the world’s tiniest heart pump is helping doctors strengthen patients’ hearts.

Dr. Anderson says it also allows patients to get up and walk around after the device is implanted, so that speeds the recovery process.

The pump is designed to work within a patient’s body for up to 14 days before it’s removed.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.