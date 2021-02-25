Advertisement

LOGAN Center receives $69,000 grant

By Jack Springgate
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The LOGAN Center announced that they received a $69,000 Community Connections for People with Disabilities grant.

16 News Now tells us how they’ll be using the funds.

Being able to meet in person, or at least face-to-face is very important for LOGAN Center Clients. That’s why the center plans on using the dollars from this grant to bridge the communications gap that was lost at the beginning of the pandemic.

The LOGAN Center says they plan on purchasing 36 new iPad and 32 wireless routers that will give their clients the chance to meet face-to-face, which many clients haven’t been able to do since the beginning of the pandemic.

“They thrive in social situations when they’re able to connect with their peers and family, and to be able to say that they have to shelter in place and stay at home, that causes a lot of anxiety and confusion and just overall worry,” said LOGAN Chief Philosophy Officer Adria Minniear.

The grant required a partnership with a local municipality, so the LOGAN Center teamed up with the City of South Bend for the application.

“Our clients who are in our services, no matter where they’re living, are able to be part of this lending library and this program. So, it’s just a really interesting collaboration. To my knowledge, I don’t think we’ve worked with the City of South Bend on a grant like this together so it’s just a really neat collaboration,” Minniear said.

Minniear says they hope to roll out the new lending library as soon as this April.

The $69,000 was just a portion of a $1.63 million fund from the State of Indiana.

