Legendary Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw releases new book titled, “Expect More.”

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw has stayed busy ever since she retired in 2020.

McGraw works as a professor in the Mendoza College of Business at Notre Dame, and is an analyst for the ACC Network. Now, she has a new book.

Her new book is titled Expect More, and it’s a guide for women to reach their potential.

Ave Maria Press reached out to McGraw to write a book after her inspirational speech about women’s equality in the 2019 Final Four.

Once McGraw retired, she had the time to write the book. She finished writing the book in July of 2020 and hopes it inspires women to never hold anything back.

“I noticed in my coaching career, I was constantly saying, ‘Yeah, we won but we can play better. Yeah, you played well but you know what? You’ve got more in you,’” McGraw said. “I always expected more and I found that when you expect more, you actually have a better chance of getting it. It’s a book for women to read and just say, ‘Yeah, I can be more, and I want to be more.’ I just wanted to give some ideas on how to get there.”

McGraw says the book also has valuable information for fathers with daughters as well.

It is an easy and quick read. Expect More is 103 pages long. It only takes a couple of hours to read.

Expect More is being sold on Amazon and at the Notre Dame bookstore.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.