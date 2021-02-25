Advertisement

LaVine scores 35 as Bulls beat Timberwolves 133-126 in OT

Coby White had 20 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
By Associated Press
Feb. 24, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) - Zach LaVine celebrated his first All-Star selection with 35 points against his original NBA team, helping the Chicago Bulls beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-126 in overtime. Chicago shot 59% from the field and had seven players score in double figures during its fifth win in six games. Coby White had 20 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Minnesota lost for the 10th time in 11 games despite a gutsy second-half rally while playing for the second straight night. New coach Chris Finch is winless in two games since taking over after Ryan Saunders was fired Sunday night.

