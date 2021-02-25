Advertisement

Indiana reports 26 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,109 more cases Thursday

Statewide, 889 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 26 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,109 more cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 889 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,065 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 659,127 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths and 1,019 new cases were reported. 886 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 44 more coronavirus deaths and 716 new cases were reported. 873 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 824 new cases were reported. 878 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 44 more coronavirus deaths and 1,080 new cases were reported. 948 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 29,721 (+106) cases and 510 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,306 (+15) cases and 412 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,732 (+8) cases and 195 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,529 (+11) cases and 108 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,406 (+9) cases and 104 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,405 (+3) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,869 (+5) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,777 (+3) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,064 (+2) cases and 44 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

