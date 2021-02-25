Advertisement

Harper, Baker, Rutgers rally from down 15, beat IU 74-63

Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. had 20 points apiece to help Rutgers rally from a 15-point deficit and beat Indiana 74-63.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. had 20 points apiece to help Rutgers rally from a 15-point deficit and beat Indiana 74-63. Baker, who shot 7 of 13 from the field, set a program record with six made 3-pointers in a Big Ten conference game and had a season-high 10 assists. Baker hit four of the Scarlet Knights’ seven 3s in a 25-6 run over a 7-plus minutes span that made it 33-29 with 55 seconds left in the first half, and Rutgers (13-13, 9-9) led the rest of the way. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Aljami Durham added 20 points for Indiana (12-11, 7-9).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole
Keith Webster
Friend remembers life of man killed in snowmobile accident over the weekend
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
It may have been a group of young adults looking to have a little fun, but in terms of COVID...
St. Joseph Co. Health Department to investigate Monterrey Mob

Latest News

Washington says they are all focused on the task at hand because they know with one more win,...
Washington Panthers prepare for 3A State Championship against Silver Creek
Zion Williamson leads Pelicans past Pistons, 128-118
LaVine scores 35 as Bulls beat Timberwolves 133-126 in OT
Warriors use late run to pull away from Pacers, 111-107
Sunday's basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Eastern Illinois Panthers is...
Nze lifts Butler past Seton Hall 61-52