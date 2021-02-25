Gray Television partners with Grand Ole Opry, Circle TV for charity

(WNDU) - Gray Television, which owns our station, is partnering with the Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV to raise money to help feed people in need.

All proceeds raised during a live Grand Ole Opry broadcast, which will air right here on WNDU Saturday night at 9, will benefit Feeding America, an organization that supports 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the U.S.

Country artists Chris Janson, Travis Tritt and Hailey Whitters will perform during the live broadcast.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.