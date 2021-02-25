Goshen hosts COVID vaccine clinic

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Meijer in Goshen hosted a COVID vaccine clinic for those 60 and older.

Health officials in Indiana extended vaccination eligibility to Hoosiers ages 60-to-64 back on Tuesday.

Pharmacists say they’re happy to help things get more back to normal.

“I was talking to another customer who is so excited because two weeks after her second dose, she gets to go meet her new grand-daughter. So it’s an emotional experience and it’s allowing families and friends to get back together with a little bit more comfort level. Thad’s really what it’s all about,” says Meijer pharmacist Sam Champion.

Meijer is encouraging Hoosiers 60 and older to sign up for vaccines through its registration process.

Clinics are not available for walk-in patients. Everyone must make an appointment.

