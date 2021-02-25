Advertisement

Goshen hosts COVID vaccine clinic

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Meijer in Goshen hosted a COVID vaccine clinic for those 60 and older.

Health officials in Indiana extended vaccination eligibility to Hoosiers ages 60-to-64 back on Tuesday.

Pharmacists say they’re happy to help things get more back to normal.

“I was talking to another customer who is so excited because two weeks after her second dose, she gets to go meet her new grand-daughter. So it’s an emotional experience and it’s allowing families and friends to get back together with a little bit more comfort level. Thad’s really what it’s all about,” says Meijer pharmacist Sam Champion.

Meijer is encouraging Hoosiers 60 and older to sign up for vaccines through its registration process.

Clinics are not available for walk-in patients. Everyone must make an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
Owens is a 13-year veteran of the Goshen Police Department. A mug shot taken this week appears...
Goshen officer charged with strangulation, domestic battery
Mishawaka High School
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Mishawaka High School
Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole

Latest News

The CDC has a new search tool for COVID-19 vaccines.
CDC releases vaccine finder tool
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson received his first dose of the COVID vaccine Wednesday.
Elkhart mayor receives first dose of COVID vaccine
In a push to get all public schools reopened, teachers are starting to get vaccinated.
Teachers in Michigan start to get vaccinated
Indiana teachers no longer on standby list for COVID vaccine