Advertisement

Freezing fog causes delays and low visibility Thursday

Temperatures below freezing allow a thin layer of frost to develop
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

A frosty start with a touch of freezing fog. Delays possible with low visibility in St. Joseph County (IN). Temperatures warming from the middle 20s to the upper 30s this afternoon. Thawing out creates more wet roadways and significant afternoon melting. Partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT:

The coldest night of the week with temperatures dropping into the lower 20s and teens. Mainly clear skies. Dry weather. Frost developing along with freezing fog early Friday.

TOMORROW:

A pleasant day! After we get past that cold morning, warming temperatures take us into the low 40s with fully sunny skies. Late rain showers possible overnight into Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owens is a 13-year veteran of the Goshen Police Department. A mug shot taken this week appears...
Goshen officer charged with strangulation, domestic battery
Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’
SBPD warns of police impersonators

Latest News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 2-25-21 First Alert Weather
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 2-25-21 First Alert Weather
16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. sits down with Muffet McGraw over zoom to discuss her...
Full interview with Muffet McGraw on new book "Expect More"
Rolling Prairie man becomes newest member of Packers FAN Hall of Fame
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Re-freezing at night...