Freezing fog causes delays and low visibility Thursday

TODAY:

A frosty start with a touch of freezing fog. Delays possible with low visibility in St. Joseph County (IN). Temperatures warming from the middle 20s to the upper 30s this afternoon. Thawing out creates more wet roadways and significant afternoon melting. Partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT:

The coldest night of the week with temperatures dropping into the lower 20s and teens. Mainly clear skies. Dry weather. Frost developing along with freezing fog early Friday.

TOMORROW:

A pleasant day! After we get past that cold morning, warming temperatures take us into the low 40s with fully sunny skies. Late rain showers possible overnight into Saturday morning.

