Former Michigan governor confirmed as energy secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - The Senate has confirmed President Biden’s choice to lead the Department of Energy.

Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm’s nomination passed with a vote of 64 to 35 on the Senate floor today.

She’s a supporter of clean energy technologies.

Today, she’s assuring lawmakers that she wants to “innovate, not eliminate” fossil fuels and the jobs they support.

