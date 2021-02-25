Former Michigan governor confirmed as energy secretary
Feb. 25, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - The Senate has confirmed President Biden’s choice to lead the Department of Energy.
Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm’s nomination passed with a vote of 64 to 35 on the Senate floor today.
She’s a supporter of clean energy technologies.
Today, she’s assuring lawmakers that she wants to “innovate, not eliminate” fossil fuels and the jobs they support.
