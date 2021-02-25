Advertisement

Former Michigan governor confirmed as energy secretary

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - The Senate has confirmed President Biden’s choice to lead the Department of Energy.

Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm’s nomination passed with a vote of 64 to 35 on the Senate floor today.

She’s a supporter of clean energy technologies.

Today, she’s assuring lawmakers that she wants to “innovate, not eliminate” fossil fuels and the jobs they support.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
Owens is a 13-year veteran of the Goshen Police Department. A mug shot taken this week appears...
Goshen officer charged with strangulation, domestic battery
Mishawaka High School
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Mishawaka High School
Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole

Latest News

Democrats are trying to revive the Equality Act, which was passed in the House in 2019 but...
House votes to expand legal safeguards for LGBTQ people
President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
Biden marks 50M vaccine doses in first 5 weeks in office
Former President Trump is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Conservative gathering to feature Trump’s false fraud claims
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she can't wait for Trump's speech at CPAC.
Rep. Green looks forward to Trump CPAC speech