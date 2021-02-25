Cheer alums show west side pride

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We continue to celebrate the good happening in our community like former Washington High School cheerleaders coming together to support the current cheerleaders ahead of this weekend’s girls basketball state finals.

The South Bend School Corporation provided funding for a one night stay in Indianapolis but alums wanted to raised funds for another night to give the girls a fun experience they’ll always remember. In just a few days-- the community stepped up, raising over $1,000 for the cheer team.

“For a lot of people, 2020 was really rough so if I could get people together to give them cheer, than that’s what I wanted to do,” Swanson said. Alum Brandie Swanson says she couldn’t be prouder of her South Bend Community.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can contact the school at 574-393-5500.

