CDC releases vaccine finder tool

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The CDC has a new search tool for COVID-19 vaccines.

You can now go to vaccinefinder.org to find approved providers near you.

You enter your zip code and search radius, and a list of nearby pharmacies and heath centers will pop up.

The tool details whether a location has doses in stock or not.

You can also search for a manufacturer if you’re looking specifically for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

