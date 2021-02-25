CDC releases vaccine finder tool

(WNDU) - The CDC has a new search tool for COVID-19 vaccines.

You can now go to vaccinefinder.org to find approved providers near you.

You enter your zip code and search radius, and a list of nearby pharmacies and heath centers will pop up.

The tool details whether a location has doses in stock or not.

You can also search for a manufacturer if you’re looking specifically for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

