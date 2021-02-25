Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Ga. teenage girl

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Jeily Castellanos, 16.
The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Jeily Castellanos, 16.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, their version of an Amber Alert, for a missing teenage girl.

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Jeily Castellanos, 16.

She is believed to have been abducted by a man who is potentially her father. He has been identified as Melvin Castellanos, 39, who is described as a Hispanic male standing 5′01″ and weighing 150 pounds.

She is believed to be with Melvin Castellanos, 39.
She is believed to be with Melvin Castellanos, 39.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The two may be travelling in a black 2001 Ford Explorer with North Carolina license plate HMV 7986.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-291-9613.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
Owens is a 13-year veteran of the Goshen Police Department. A mug shot taken this week appears...
Goshen officer charged with strangulation, domestic battery
Mishawaka High School
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Mishawaka High School
Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole

Latest News

President Biden to visit storm-ravaged Texas Friday
President Biden to visit storm-ravaged Texas Friday
In today's Medical Moment, how this tiny device helped a man's heart get stronger.
Medical Moment: World’s smallest pump gets even better
Immanuel Lutheran Preschool in Bridgman, Michigan just got some help with a $1,000 One School...
One School at a Time: Bridgman’s Immanuel Lutheran Preschool
The number of monarch butterflies that showed up at their winter resting grounds in central...
Monarch butterflies down 26% in Mexico wintering grounds
Gray Television partners with Grand Ole Opry, Circle TV for charity
Gray Television partners with Grand Ole Opry, Circle TV for charity