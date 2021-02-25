Advertisement

All in the Family: Reynolds squad ready for state

By Megan Smedley
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Washington Panthers are continuing their preps for the state championship game this Saturday.

For the Reynolds, they’re keeping it all in the family.

Head Coach Steven Reynolds Jr. is leading the Panthers in his seventh year of coaching with his wife, Marcy, by his side.

“Steve and I are their primary trainers and coaches and so to watch them from being seven years old and not knowing how to play to doing what they’re doing now, I’m very proud,” Panthers assistant coach Marcy Reynolds said.

They get to coach two of their daughters, Amiyah and Mila, as they dominate on the hardwood.

“Just stuff like being able to go home and watch extra film,” Panthers guard Amiyah Reynolds said. “Talk about it at the dinner table, stuff like that has definitely helped. But we definitely know how to turn it off when we get home if we need to. Just be in the family and not worry about basketball and stuff like that.”

“To have them on the same team, to have them on the same team and bring them this far, not many families can say that but I’m super glad that we got this opportunity,” Panthers guard Mila Reynolds said.

For the current first family of South Bend basketball, they’re grateful to get to share this wild ride together.

“I couldn’t have done it without Marcy who’s just as much as a basketball head as I am,” Panthers head coach Steven Reynolds Jr. said. “We’ve leveraged basketball to teach them lessons. We’ve leveraged basketball to bring resources to our family and to our community.”

Coach Steve Reynolds has two of his own daughters on the team, but he’s also a father figure to the entire Panthers team.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

