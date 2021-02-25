Advertisement

A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral

FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file photo from July 24, 2006.(AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister.

Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year.

Many toymakers have been updating their classic brands in recent years, hoping to relate to today’s kids and reflect more modern families.

“It’s a potato,” said Ali Mierzejewski, editor in chief at toy review site The Toy Insider. “But kids like to see themselves in the toys they are playing with.”

Barbie, for example, has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.

As part of the rebranding, Hasbro will release a new Potato Head playset this fall that will let kids create their own type of families, including two moms or two dads. The Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head characters will live on in some form, Hasbro said, but didn’t provide details. Both have appeared in the “Toy Story” movies.

Dropping the “Mr.” from its name could encourage other companies to stop assigning genders to its toys, a trend that has already been happening, said Mierzejewski. Barbie maker Mattel released a gender-neutral doll line in 2019. But Mr. Potato Head is one of the biggest brands to do so.

“It’s setting this new standard,” Mierzejewski said.

Mr. Potato Head first hit the toy scene in 1952, when it didn’t even come with a plastic potato — kids had to supply their own vegetable to poke eyes, a nose or mustache into. Hasbro, which also makes Monopoly and My Little Pony, bought the brand and eventually added a plastic potato.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owens is a 13-year veteran of the Goshen Police Department. A mug shot taken this week appears...
Goshen officer charged with strangulation, domestic battery
Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’
SBPD warns of police impersonators

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
LIVE: Biden commemorates 50M vaccine shots; GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus aid
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
Statewide, 889 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 26 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,109 more cases Thursday
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched a new tool that lets you search for...
CDC launches website to help find nearby COVID-19 vaccine providers