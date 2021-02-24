Town of Etna Green reunites senior citizen with long lost family

ETNA GREEN, Ind. (WNDU) -Turning now to what’s good in Michiana. The small town of Etna Green in Kosciusko County might not have a lot of people, but it does have a lot of heart.

16 News Now tells us how they look after their own.

Not only did the folks here in the small town of Etna Green support Ferris ‘Bob’ Fisher up until a few weeks ago when he passed away at the age of 86, but they also helped the man they consider to be family reunite with his biological relatives.

Bob was adopted before he had the chance to meet his biological family, living out his golden years in Etna Green.

You could often find him at the Etna Green Cafe.

This is where he found help in March of 2020 without having to ask for it.

“We just developed a friendship. He’d come in every day, sometimes 3-4 times a day. His health was getting worse. He was sitting at the table one day and was kind of blacking out and it scared me a little bit. He kind of came too and we kind of got to talking and I was like, ‘Bob I think I really need to take you in right now,” said Etna Green Cafe Owner Tommy Stills.

Bob ended up going to the hospital with Stills to get a pacemaker.

In the meantime, Still’s mother-in-law cleaned up Bob’s home.

They met for the first time the next day.

“And then he looked at me and said, ‘are you an angel’? I looked at him and I said, ‘do you need a friend because I need one,’” said Still’s Mother-in-law Laura Garver.

That sparked a new friendship that led the two to uncover some lost details about Bob’s biological family.

“We were able to find his biological mother’s line and he had the opportunity to talk to an 85-year-old sister--half-sister. We video chatted. And he also talked to a half-niece. We were able to obtain his original birth certificate,” Garver said.

Tracking down his real family with the help of those who consider him family.

The community continued to pitch in after Bob passed to purchase a headstone and save a spot in the local cemetery where Bob’s memory can live on forever.

