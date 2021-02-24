Advertisement

Teachers remain illegible for COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosiers 60 and older can now get the vaccine -- but what about teachers? Governor Eric Holcomb and health officials were asked again today during their weekly press briefing when teachers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

While many of the surrounding states are allowing teachers to be eligible, Hoosier state officials say they will remain off the list, making the next group of eligible Indiana residents to be those age 50 and older. State officials say this decision is driven by two things -- data and vaccine availability.

Health officials say all metrics are moving in the right direction, but the number of deaths continues to be a concern, with 215 deaths reported in the last 7 days.

