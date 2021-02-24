Teachers in Michigan start to get vaccinated

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan officials are also giving an update on vaccine distribution today.

In a push to get all public schools reopened, teachers are starting to get vaccinated.

In Michigan, teachers are considered front-line workers, making them eligible in the state’s rollout plan.

So far two-thirds of educators have already received one or both of their doses, or at least have made an appointment.

“Michigan’s extraordinary educators are fiercely dedicated to their students and our equitable vaccine rollout prioritizes them is going to go a long way toward helping getting our kids back in school. as we need our educators especially those who have been fortunate enough to receive the vaccine to get back into the classrooms too,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.

The governor also said getting a vaccine is not a requirement in getting back to in-person learning, but it is a priority in her administration.

