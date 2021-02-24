SBPD warns of police impersonators

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are warning of police impersonators who are pressuring residents into sending gift cards or money to take care of a nonexistent warrant.

From the South Bend Police Department on Facebook:

SCAM ALERT: It has been brought to our attention that an unknown individual(s) have been impersonating some of our police officers at the South Bend Police Department as well as law enforcement agents from different states. You may remember us posting about this in October too.

They are calling individuals and scaring them into believing they have a warrant. Then, they are telling them it will all go away if they give them a certain amount of money in the form of prepaid cards or gift cards.

If you get a call like this, hang up immediately and call us at 574-235-9201 because it is a SCAM! While our officers and detectives make calls every day, they would NEVER pressure you into paying them in prepaid cards or gift cards. They would also NOT pressure you into going to a bank or ATM to take out money.

PLEASE NOTE: You should ALWAYS be wary of unsolicited phone calls requesting and pressuring you to withdraw money, wire money or purchase prepaid cards or gift cards.

