Advertisement

SBPD warns of police impersonators

(ABC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are warning of police impersonators who are pressuring residents into sending gift cards or money to take care of a nonexistent warrant.

From the South Bend Police Department on Facebook:

SCAM ALERT: It has been brought to our attention that an unknown individual(s) have been impersonating some of our police officers at the South Bend Police Department as well as law enforcement agents from different states. You may remember us posting about this in October too.

They are calling individuals and scaring them into believing they have a warrant. Then, they are telling them it will all go away if they give them a certain amount of money in the form of prepaid cards or gift cards.

If you get a call like this, hang up immediately and call us at 574-235-9201 because it is a SCAM! While our officers and detectives make calls every day, they would NEVER pressure you into paying them in prepaid cards or gift cards. They would also NOT pressure you into going to a bank or ATM to take out money.

PLEASE NOTE: You should ALWAYS be wary of unsolicited phone calls requesting and pressuring you to withdraw money, wire money or purchase prepaid cards or gift cards.

SCAM ALERT: It has been brought to our attention that an unknown individual(s) have been impersonating some of our...

Posted by South Bend Police Department on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole
Keith Webster
Friend remembers life of man killed in snowmobile accident over the weekend
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
It may have been a group of young adults looking to have a little fun, but in terms of COVID...
St. Joseph Co. Health Department to investigate Monterrey Mob

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Re-freezing at night...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
First woman becomes captain at Michigan City Fire Department
First woman becomes captain at Michigan City Fire Department
SJCPD train officers how to utilize newly added restraining tool, BolaWrap.
St. Joseph County Police using new tool to wrap up suspects
Officers found meth, paraphernalia, and evidence of dealing meth.
Four arrested in Marshall County drug bust