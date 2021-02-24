Advertisement

Rinne makes 24 saves as Predators beat Red Wings 2-0

Filip Forsberg and Eeli Tolvanen scored power-play goals in the third period as Nashville improved to 2-1 on its four-game trip.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Pekka Rinne made 24 saves in his first shutout of the season, leading the Nashville Predators to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Filip Forsberg and Eeli Tolvanen scored power-play goals in the third period as Nashville improved to 2-1 on its four-game trip. Roman Josi finished with two assists. Detroit lost for the fourth time in five games. Jonathan Bernier had 31 saves.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

