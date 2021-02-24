Advertisement

Re-freezing at night...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NO BIG STORMS... We will probably get some cold rain, and maybe ice, late Friday night and early Saturday, but that is about our only real chance for moisture in our 10 day forecast. Only very weak systems, with very little moisture, otherwise, so other chances for rain or snow 20% or less. As for temperatures, they will be a bit above normal overall, but normals are rising quickly, going from 38 to 42 for high temperatures during this 10 day forecast...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and colder...puddles and slush re-freezing. Low: 25, Wind: NW 6-12

Thursday: Clouds giving way to more sunshine. High: 38, Wind: W 7-14

Thursday night: Partly cloudy...maybe some fog late. Low: 20

Friday: Becoming sunny and a bit milder. High: 43

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole
Keith Webster
Friend remembers life of man killed in snowmobile accident over the weekend
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
It may have been a group of young adults looking to have a little fun, but in terms of COVID...
St. Joseph Co. Health Department to investigate Monterrey Mob

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Wake-up temperatures in the 40s are well-above normal for this time of year
Plenty of sunshine with warmer-than-average temperatures Wednesday
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 2-24-21 First Alert Weather
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Freezing and Thawing Cycle