Re-freezing at night...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NO BIG STORMS... We will probably get some cold rain, and maybe ice, late Friday night and early Saturday, but that is about our only real chance for moisture in our 10 day forecast. Only very weak systems, with very little moisture, otherwise, so other chances for rain or snow 20% or less. As for temperatures, they will be a bit above normal overall, but normals are rising quickly, going from 38 to 42 for high temperatures during this 10 day forecast...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and colder...puddles and slush re-freezing. Low: 25, Wind: NW 6-12

Thursday: Clouds giving way to more sunshine. High: 38, Wind: W 7-14

Thursday night: Partly cloudy...maybe some fog late. Low: 20

Friday: Becoming sunny and a bit milder. High: 43

