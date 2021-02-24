Advertisement

Plenty of sunshine with warmer-than-average temperatures Wednesday

Wake-up temperatures in the 40s are well-above normal for this time of year
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Plenty of sunshine. Temperatures starting in the middle 40s with a strong breeze from the south. A morning wind chill that has Michiana feeling like the 20s. Otherwise, dry and pleasant!

TONIGHT:

Lows in the middle 20s. Mainly clear skies overnight. Dry, cool.

TOMORROW:

Highs stall out in the middle 30s. Partly cloudy skies. Still a bit breezy.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Keith Webster
Friend remembers life of man killed in snowmobile accident over the weekend
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
It may have been a group of young adults looking to have a little fun, but in terms of COVID...
St. Joseph Co. Health Department to investigate Monterrey Mob

Latest News

If you are looking to explore the world of comic books and superheroes, head to Elkhart.
New exhibit at Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum in Elkhart
Wake-up temperatures in the 40s are well-above normal for this time of year
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 2-24-21 First Alert Weather
New skating event at Howard Park
‘My Little and Me Skate Night’ at Howard Park
Benton Harbor mayor gives State of the City Address
Benton Harbor mayor gives State of the City Address