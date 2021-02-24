Plenty of sunshine with warmer-than-average temperatures Wednesday
Wake-up temperatures in the 40s are well-above normal for this time of year
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TODAY:
Plenty of sunshine. Temperatures starting in the middle 40s with a strong breeze from the south. A morning wind chill that has Michiana feeling like the 20s. Otherwise, dry and pleasant!
TONIGHT:
Lows in the middle 20s. Mainly clear skies overnight. Dry, cool.
TOMORROW:
Highs stall out in the middle 30s. Partly cloudy skies. Still a bit breezy.
