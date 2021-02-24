Advertisement

Pistons snap 3-game losing streak with 105-93 win over Magic

Rookie guard Saben Lee scored a career-best 21 points
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Rookie guard Saben Lee scored a career-best 21 points, Josh Jackson added 18 points and the Detroit Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak with a 105-93 win over the Orlando Magic. Detroit, which has an NBA-worst road record of 3-14, won for the first time since Feb. 14. Detroit’s ninth victory of the season ended Orlando’s three-game winning streak and put a damper on Magic center Nikola Vucevic’s selection as a reserve for the NBA All-Star Game. Just two nights after battering the undersized Pistons for 37 points and 13 rebounds, Vucevic finished with 20 points and nine rebounds.

