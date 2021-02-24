Advertisement

‘Operational error’ causes Fed payment system to crash

This May 22, 2020, file photo shows the Federal Reserve building in Washington. A Federal...
This May 22, 2020, file photo shows the Federal Reserve building in Washington. A Federal Reserve survey of U.S. business conditions has found modest economic gains at the start of the year, although some parts of the country saw slowdowns stemming from a renewed surge of COVID-19 cases. The Fed report released Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 said that the bulk of the Fed's 12 regions reported modest gains in economic activity in recent weeks. But two districts saw declines in activity, and another two reported little or no change.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s back-end payment system that banks, government entities and investors rely on to transfer cash temporarily went dark.

The Fed blamed an “operational error” for FedWire’s collapse, and was able to restore services after being down for 2 1/2 hours on Wednesday.

FedWire is the Federal Reserve’s real-time wire transfer service that is used to send large sums of cash between banks, federal and state governments as well as banks that need to clear funds.

Trillions of dollars move through the FedWire infrastructure on a daily basis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole
Keith Webster
Friend remembers life of man killed in snowmobile accident over the weekend
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
It may have been a group of young adults looking to have a little fun, but in terms of COVID...
St. Joseph Co. Health Department to investigate Monterrey Mob

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID
US closer to first single-dose COVID vaccine
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in...
Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker
A woman's pre-pandemic tattoo takes on whole new meaning that she says is now a bit of a joke.
Woman goes viral for badly timed mask tattoo
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Re-freezing at night...