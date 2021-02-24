New exhibit at Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking to explore the world of comic books and superheroes, head to Elkhart.

The Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum covers more than 80 years of history on superheroes, comics, film, animation and more.

The museum now has a new item on exhibit -- the Riddler costume worn by Jim Carrey in Batman Forever.

You can also see the original Captain America shield used by Chris Evans, plus the original Deadpool mask.

And of course, you can view all the old classics.

“You see the things you remember from your childhood,” said Allen Stewart, director of the museum. “The toys, the comic books, or you know, the lunch boxes. View masters, you know all of those things.”

You can also play arcade games for free with the price of admission through the end of March.

