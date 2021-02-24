Advertisement

‘My Little and Me Skate Night’ at Howard Park

By Monica Murphy
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, people gathered at Howard Park for the first ever ‘My Little and Me Skate Night.’

It was hosted by South Bend Venues Parks and Arts.

Special Events Manager, Bridget Fields, said the propose of the event was to bring families together.

“Typically in February we would hold annual mom and son and daddy daughter dances which are always very popular events, but due to the pandemic we just didn’t feel we could safely hold those indoors...We still wanted to do something...a younger children and their family feel. So we came up with ‘My Little and Me Skate Night,’” said Fields.

The medieval-themed night features two hours of ice skating, a music machine DJ, photo booth, refreshments and gifts.

One girl said her mom surprised her with this fun mother-daughter outing.

“I was just at home doing my homework and then she told me we are going ice skating...I was like ‘ice skating. I haven’t been ice skating in I don’t know how long.’ I was really scared but really excited because it was a very pleasant surprise,” said Isis Robbins.

The event is Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 from 5-7 p.m.

All tickets need to be purchased online.

